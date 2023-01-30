Soccer: Mitoma wonder goal sends Brighton past Liverpool in FA Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma scored a spectacular late winner as Brighton knocked holders Liverpool out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

Mitoma sealed the fourth-round tie two minutes into stoppage time at Amex Stadium when he turned a defender inside out with a fake shot, keeping the ball in the air before steering high past Liverpool keeper Alisson from close range.

“I knew the defender would jump with a fake shot. I’m happy to have kept my composure to score,” said Mitoma, who has four goals from the past six games in all competitions.

“I can earn even more trust from my teammates w...