URGENT: Toyota group’s global auto sales top in 2022 for 3rd straight year

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. group topped Germany’s Volkswagen AG again to remain the top global auto seller for a third consecutive year in 2022, as it managed to reduce the impact of chip shortages that also affected rivals, data showed Monday.

Toyota said it sold around 10.48 million vehicles globally last year, including those produced by the group’s minivehicle maker Daihatsu Motor Co. and truck manufacturer Hino Motors Ltd., down 0.1 percent from a year earlier.

The Japanese auto giant said its global output increased 5.3 percent to 10.61 million units, as enhanced production capabilities in North...