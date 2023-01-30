Soccer: Former Japan star Kagawa to rejoin Cerezo in J-League

Newsfrom Japan

Former Samurai Blue star Shinji Kagawa will return to the J-League with his former club Cerezo Osaka, a source familiar with the matter said Sunday.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who scored 31 goals in 97 internationals for Japan, has been with Sint-Truiden in the Belgian top tier since last January.

A native of Kobe in western Japan, Kagawa made his professional debut with Cerezo in 2006.

He transferred to Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga in 2010 and immediately thrived under manager Jurgen Klopp, contributing to back-to-back league championships.

Kagawa was signed by Manchester Unite...