Nikkei ends at 6-week high in cautious trading ahead of Fed meeting
Newsfrom Japan Economy
The Nikkei index ended at a six-week high Monday as sentiment was lifted by expectations of slower U.S. interest rate hikes, but the gain was limited amid a cautious mood ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 50.84 points, or 0.19 percent, from Friday at 27,433.40, its highest close since Dec. 16. The broader Topix index finished 0.26 point, or 0.01 percent, lower at 1,982.40.
Gainers included air transportation, chemical, and textile and apparel shares while iron and steel, oil and coal product, and mining issues fell.