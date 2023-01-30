URGENT: Takahama nuclear reactor in Japan’s Fukui halted after alert goes off

A reactor at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Takahama nuclear power station in Japan’s Fukui Prefecture was automatically halted Monday after an alert went off warning of a rapid decrease in the number of neutrons within the unit, the complex’s regulator and operator said.

The No. 4 reactor was halted at around 3:20 p.m., the Osaka-based utility said, adding that effects from the incident have not been detected in the surrounding area.

The seaside plant has four reactors and faces the Sea of Japan.

Kyodo News

