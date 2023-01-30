Soccer: Urawa midfielder Matsuo joins Belgium’s Westerlo on loan

Newsfrom Japan

Urawa Reds midfielder Yusuke Matsuo has joined Westerlo in Belgium’s top flight on loan until the end of December, the J-League club announced Monday.

The 25-year-old Urawa youth product joined the club’s senior side last season from Yokohama FC and scored four goals in 25 league games.

“Given my age, it might be my last chance to play abroad,” Matsuo said through Urawa.

“I couldn’t imagine myself not taking up the challenge.”