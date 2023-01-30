ANA delays departure of 2 flights from Naha Airport over bomb threat

Newsfrom Japan

All Nippon Airways Co. delayed two flights scheduled to depart from Naha Airport on Monday after receiving a bomb threat, according to the Okinawa prefectural government. Both flights eventually departed around two hours behind schedule after it was confirmed there were no abnormalities. No passengers or crew members were injured. The Japanese airline and authorities are investigating the situation. Of the two planes, Flight 462 left the boarding gate at Naha Airport but returned before takeoff. The aircraft was scheduled to depart at 11:25 a.m. and arrive at Haneda airport in Tokyo at 1:40 p....