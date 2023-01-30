China firmly opposes U.S.-led efforts to curb chip exports

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing on Monday expressed its firm opposition to U.S.-led efforts to limit exports of high-end semiconductor technology to China, following reports that Japan and the Netherlands, which both have major chip-manufacturing equipment makers at home, have agreed to join the initiative.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning claimed at a press conference in Beijing that Washington has been “coercing” other countries to join its efforts to contain China, as well as “politicizing and weaponizing” technology, economic and trade issues.

“This seriously violates market principles in internation...