China says ready to normalize cross-border travel

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing said Monday it stands ready to work with all countries to facilitate normal cross-border travel a day after lifting visa issuance restrictions on Japanese citizens that had been imposed in protest of Tokyo’s tighter border controls for travelers from China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a press conference that Beijing is “against politicizing” COVID-19 responses and expressed regret over South Korea’s recent decision to extend its restrictions on issuing short-term visas for travelers from China through Feb. 28.

Japan, South Korea and several other countries hav...