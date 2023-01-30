Contracts in Tokyo Olympics bid rigging case totaled 40 bil. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Around 40 billion yen ($307 million) in negotiated contracts were awarded to firms involved in bid rigging for test events and competitions for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, sources close to the matter said Monday. Some companies were also aware that they would be able to enter into further negotiated contracts for the actual competitions if they were successful in their bids for planning the test events, according to the sources. The Tokyo prosecutors' special investigation squad and the Japan Fair Trade Commission are considering including both the test events and the games in the ...