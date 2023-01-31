Soccer: Japanese midfielder Haraguchi joins Stuttgart

Newsfrom Japan

Stuttgart have acquired Japanese midfielder Genki Haraguchi from rivals Union Berlin on a contract through the end of June 2024, the German first-division soccer club said Monday.

The 31-year-old Haraguchi will join countrymen Wataru Endo and Hiroki Ito at Stuttgart, currently 15th on the league table, after his playing time was reduced at Union Berlin this season.

Haraguchi began his Bundesliga career in 2014 and made his World Cup debut four years later in Russia.

The former Urawa Reds player was not selected for Japan’s 2022 World Cup squad in Qatar.