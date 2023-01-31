Japan’s Dec. jobless rate remains at 2.5%
Japan’s unemployment rate stood at 2.5 percent in December, unchanged from the previous month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said Tuesday.
The job-to-applicant ratio stood at 1.35 in December, unchanged from the previous month, according to separate data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, meaning there were 135 jobs available for every 100 job seekers.