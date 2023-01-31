Ex-BOJ chief was skeptical about 2 percent inflation target in 2012

Newsfrom Japan

Former Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa expressed concern at a policy meeting in 2012 about the central bank’s possible adoption of a 2 percent inflation target, shortly before the goal was enshrined in a joint statement with the government, minutes showed Tuesday.

“Is it really achievable in a decent amount of time?” Shirakawa was quoted as saying at the BOJ’s policy meeting in December 2012. The inflation target was subsequently adopted in a joint statement with the government led by then premier Shinzo Abe, known for his “Abenomics” economy-boosting program.

The newly disclosed minu...