Japan’s Dec. industrial output falls 0.1% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s industrial output fell 0.1 percent in December from the previous month, government data showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 95.4 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The result followed an upwardly revised 0.2 percent climb in November.

For 2022, industrial output slid 0.1 percent from the previous year to 95.6, the first decline in two years.

In December alone, the index of industrial shipments dropped 0.7 percent to 92.7 for the fourth consecutive month of declin...