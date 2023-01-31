Tokyo stocks open higher as weaker yen lifts exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday, as the weakening of the yen against the U.S. dollar prompted buying of some export-oriented auto issues.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 50.78 points, or 0.19 percent, from Monday to 27,484.18. The broader Topix index was up 6.72 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,989.12.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, precision instrument, and transportation equipment issues.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 130.47-48 yen compared with 130.38-48 yen in New York and 129.59-61 yen in Tokyo...