Tokyo stocks flat in morning on profit-taking, weaker yen

Tokyo stocks were almost flat Tuesday morning, as investors locked in gains after a weaker yen lifted exporters and other shares ahead of potentially market-moving events scheduled later this week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 3.81 points, or 0.01 percent, from Monday to 27,429.59. The broader Topix index was up 0.79 point, or 0.04 percent, at 1,983.19. Gainers were led by electric power and gas, pulp and paper, and farm and fishery issues. Mining, bank, and oil and coal product shares were among the worst performers.