PM Kishida under pressure over son’s excursion during official trip

Japan’s opposition bloc continued Tuesday to grill Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over a magazine report that his son and secretary, Shotaro, went on a private sightseeing trip paid for by taxpayers while on an official overseas travel in January.

At a parliamentary committee session, Kishida defended his 32-year-old son, saying he bought souvenirs for members of his Cabinet on his behalf as part of his “official duties” as secretary, without clarifying what kind of gifts he bought.

The report came amid low approval ratings for Kishida’s Cabinet in the face of criticism that his administration h...