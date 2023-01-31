Basketball: Hachimura scores 16 but Lakers lose to Watanabe’s Nets

Newsfrom Japan

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Rui Hachimura scored 16 points and Yuta Watanabe 12 as the Japanese forwards faced off Monday in a game won by the Nets 121-104.

Hachimura, making his first start for the Lakers and also for the season, shot 6-for-13 from the field and had four rebounds in 28 minutes at the Barclays Center.

Watanabe went 5-for-7 from the field, grabbed one rebound and two blocks as he came off the bench to log 21 minutes of court time.

The two Japanese players were meeting on an NBA court for the first time since Hachimura’s trade from the Washington Wizards last week.

Kyrie Irving scor...