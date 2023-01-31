Tokyo stocks fall on profit-taking ahead of key market events

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday, as investors, bracing for a slew of potentially market-moving events scheduled later this week, secured gains after a recent rally.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 106.29 points, or 0.39 percent, from Monday at 27,327.11. The broader Topix index finished 7.13 points, or 0.36 percent, lower at 1,975.27.

By industry, bank, mining, and pharmaceutical issues were among the worst performers.