China strongly opposes planned U.S. total ban on exports to Huawei

Beijing on Tuesday expressed its strong opposition to a reported plan by the United States to impose a total ban on U.S. technology exports to China’s telecom-equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning criticized Washington for “abuse of state power” to hobble the Chinese company by “stretching the concept of national security” and described the reported move as “an example of U.S. technological hegemony.”

The Financial Times said Monday the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has stopped providing U.S. companies with licenses to export to Huaw...