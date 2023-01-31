China to require arrivals from S. Korea to take PCR test

Newsfrom Japan

China will start requiring on Wednesday all visitors on direct flights from South Korea to take a PCR test upon arrival and will quarantine those testing positive for COVID-19, the South Korean Embassy in Beijing said Tuesday.

The measure, notified to the embassy by the Chinese government, is a stronger retaliatory step against the neighboring country, which extended its restrictions on issuing short-term visas for travelers from China through Feb. 28.

The embassy said details of quarantine measures for those testing positive, such as duration and costs, and when they will be terminated, remai...