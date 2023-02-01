Tokyo stocks up in morning on expectations of smaller U.S. rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks advanced Wednesday morning, tracking solid gains on Wall Street, as weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data added to expectations of smaller interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 49.11 points, or 0.18 percent, from Tuesday to 27,376.22. The broader Topix index was up 3.38 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,978.65.

Among Japan’s major stocks, marine transportation, service, and mining shares led the rise.