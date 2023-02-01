Tokyo stocks end flat ahead of Fed’s policy decision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended flat Wednesday after earlier gains on hopes for smaller interest rate hikes in the United States were erased by growing caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 19.77 points, or 0.07 percent, from Tuesday at 27,346.88. The broader Topix index finished 3.04 points, or 0.15 percent, lower at 1,972.23.

By industry, marine transportation, mining, and insurance shares were among the best performers. Decliners included land transportation, glass and ceramics product, and construction issues.