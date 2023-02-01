Football: Former Japan star Kagawa set for Cerezo return

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan midfielder Shinji Kagawa will return to Cerezo Osaka on a full transfer from Belgium’s Sint-Truiden, the J-League first-division football club said Wednesday.

The 33-year-old turned pro with Cerezo in 2006 and played with them until the summer of 2010, when he left for Germany’s Borussia Dortmund. There, he immediately thrived under manager Jurgen Klopp, contributing to back-to-back Bundesliga championships.

Kagawa signed with Manchester United in 2012 and became the first Japanese to win a champion’s medal in the Premier League.

But he otherwise struggled under a rotating cast of...