Football: Nadeshiko Japan to play Denmark in April

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s women’s national football team, Nadeshiko Japan, will play fellow World Cup qualifiers Denmark as part of their spring tour of Europe, the Japan Football Association announced Wednesday.

Japan, ranked 11th in the world, will face the 18th-ranked Danes on April 11 in Odense, Denmark. The World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will run from July 20 to Aug. 20.

Nadeshiko have been drawn in Group C along with Zambia, Spain and Costa Rica.