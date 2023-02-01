China puts into operation expanded coast guard fleet of 150 vessels

Newsfrom Japan

The China Coast Guard has put into operation its expanded fleet of around 150 vessels, with the refitting of around 20 vessels transferred from the country’s navy almost completed, according to sources familiar with the matter.

With each ship weighing at least 1,000 gross tons, the Chinese coast guard now has more than twice the 70 large patrol vessels possessed by the Japan Coast Guard.

Photos obtained by Kyodo News confirmed a fleet of Chinese maritime patrol vessels, including some equipped with the same naval artillery seen on warships, anchored in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province in late...