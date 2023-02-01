Baseball: NPB to cover MLB players’ insurance in WBC camp

Newsfrom Japan

Nippon Professional Baseball will pay the necessary expenses to have Shohei Ohtani and the four other MLB players on Samurai Japan’s roster attend its World Baseball Classic training camp in February, a source with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday.

Players joining the Japan team ahead of its first official WBC warm-up game on March 6, will need to be insured against injury, but NPB’s 12 teams are prepared for that expense. Japan’s training camp starts Feb. 17 in Miyazaki Prefecture in western Japan.

“They will pay for the insurance,” the source said. “But it’s not known whether the playe...