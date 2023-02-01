Football: Japan’s oldest pro footballer Miura to play in Portugal

Newsfrom Japan

Fifty-five-year-old Kazuyoshi “King Kazu” Miura will play in Portuguese football’s second division for Oliveirense on a loan deal from J-League first-division side Yokohama FC, the teams announced jointly Wednesday.

“I’m going to make an effort so that people will be able see me playing my kind of football, even in new surroundings,” Miura said in a statement.

Miura, who last season played for Suzuka Point Getters in the fourth-tier Japan Football League on loan from Yokohama FC, will join Oliveirense until the summer.

The Portuguese club shares a parent company with Yokohama FC, who earned pr...