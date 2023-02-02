Football: Maeda, Furuhashi on target in big win for Celtic

Newsfrom Japan

Reo Hatate set up Celtic’s opener, while Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi added further goals before halftime to seal a 3-0 victory over visiting Livingston and maintain a nine-point lead atop the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

Ange Postecoglou’s men went ahead in the 29th minute when Hatate gathered at the left of the area and laid it back for Greg Taylor to fire past Livingston keeper Shamal George.

Maeda doubled the lead four minutes later when he blocked an attempted clearance near the goal mouth, sending the rebound careening into the net. Furuhashi netted his league-leading 18th goal...