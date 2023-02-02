Dollar briefly falls to lower 128 yen line on Fed’s dovish remarks

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar briefly weakened to the lower 128 yen level Thursday in Tokyo, as surprise dovish remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell led to speculation that the interest rate hike cycle in the United States is nearing its end.

Tokyo stocks finished mixed Thursday as upward momentum from optimism over prospects that the Fed will ease rate increases was offset by the yen’s strength.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 55.17 points, or 0.20 percent, from Wednesday at 27,402.05. The broader Topix index finished 7.06 points, or 0.36 percent, lower at 1,965.17.