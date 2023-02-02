Sony raises FY 2022 profit outlook on corporate tax cut

Newsfrom Japan

Sony Group Corp. raised its net profit forecast Thursday for the year through March 2023 to 870.00 billion yen ($6.80 billion), a 1.4 percent fall from the previous year, citing a cut in corporate income tax.

The Japanese electronics and entertainment giant previously forecast a net profit of 840 billion yen in November.

The report came the same day the company announced its executive deputy president and CFO Hiroki Totoki would be promoted to president, effective April 1.