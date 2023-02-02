JAL posts 16.3 bil. yen net profit in April-Dec. returning to black

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Airlines Co. said Thursday it booked a net profit of 16.3 billion yen ($127 million) for the April to December period putting it back in the black as international air travel demand surged after Japan’s pandemic-related border restrictions were largely eased in October.

The airline recovered from a net loss of 128.32 billion yen logged in the same period in 2021. Sales more than doubled to 1.01 trillion yen, it said.

But JAL lowered its net profit forecast of 45 billion yen for the business year ending March to 25 billion yen.

It also slightly lowered its sales outlook to 1.36 trillion y...