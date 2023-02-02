Singapore opens S.E. Asia’s largest energy storage system

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore on Thursday officially opened the largest energy storage system in Southeast Asia as part of the city-state’s efforts to guarantee energy security amid the global energy crisis and transition toward clean energy.

The Sembcorp Energy Storage System, which started operations in December last year, has a maximum storage capacity of 285 megawatt hours. Its operator opened the completed site to the media and held a launch ceremony Thursday.

It is designed to store surplus power that can be delivered to the grid to mitigate solar intermittency caused by changing weather conditions in Singa...