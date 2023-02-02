Basketball: Japan Olympian Machida leaves WNBA’s Mystics

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese women’s national basketball team point guard Rui Machida has parted ways with the Washington Mystics, the WNBA franchise announced Wednesday.

General Manager Mike Thibault said Washington had relinquished its rights to Machida by mutual agreement as part of a roster shake-up ahead of the upcoming WNBA season.

“This will give her the chance to see if there is a better fit for her elsewhere,” Thibault said. “We wish her the best of luck.”

A member of Japan’s silver medal-winning women’s team at the Tokyo Olympics, the 29-year-old Machida joined the Mystics last April.

She played in 36 r...