Japan mulls sending 200 bil. yen aid to Philippines for infrastructure

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is considering providing annually more than 200 billion yen ($1.6 billion) in aid to the Philippines for its infrastructure development, government sources said Thursday, with the two countries trying to bolster their economic ties.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is also planning to agree with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is slated to visit Japan next week, to boost security cooperation amid China’s growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region, the sources said.

Tokyo and Manila, which have maintained friendly relations in recent years, have been joining hands in the ...