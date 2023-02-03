Tokyo stocks open mixed on U.S. tech gains, selling of energy shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Friday as rising momentum driven by overnight gains in U.S. tech shares was offset by declines in energy issues.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 72.99 points, or 0.27 percent, from Thursday to 27,475.04. The broader Topix index was down 0.16 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,965.01.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and pharmaceutical issues. Decliners included wholesale trade, insurance, and oil and coal product shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 128.76-77 yen comp...