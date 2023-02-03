Japan logs record 1.4 tril. yen in farm, fishery exports in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s agricultural, fishery and forestry product exports rose 14.3 percent in 2022 from a year earlier to a record 1.4 trillion yen ($10.9 billion), government data showed Friday, due to the yen’s weakness and overseas dining industries’ recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

It marked a 10th consecutive record-breaking year, the farm ministry said. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government aims to increase agricultural and fishery exports to 2 trillion yen by 2025 and 5 trillion yen by 2030.

Products in all categories logged their best ever results in the reporting year, with agricultural ...