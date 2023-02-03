Tokyo stocks rise in morning on gains in tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning, spurred by buying in major technology shares after gains by U.S. peers overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 116.70 points, or 0.43 percent, from Thursday to 27,518.75. The broader Topix index was up 4.10 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,969.27.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and marine transportation shares.