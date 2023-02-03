Tokyo stocks rise in morning on gains in tech shares

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning, spurred by buying in major technology shares after gains by U.S. peers overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 116.70 points, or 0.43 percent, from Thursday to 27,518.75. The broader Topix index was up 4.10 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,969.27.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and marine transportation shares.

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News