Main events scheduled for Feb. 6-12

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Feb. 6-12:

Feb. 6 (Mon)

-- Keidanren chief to hold press conference.

-- New motor vehicle sales figures on car-model basis for January to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association.

Feb. 7 (Tues)

-- Household spending data for December, whole of 2022 to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

-- Hiroshima District Court to hand down ruling on lawsuit filed by 28 children of Hiroshima atomic bomb survivors seeking compensation from the state for failing to provide support.

Feb. 8 (Wed)

-- Results of “economy watchers” survey fo...