Main events scheduled for Feb. 6-12

Main events scheduled in Japan for Feb. 6-12:
Feb. 6 (Mon)
-- Keidanren chief to hold press conference.
-- New motor vehicle sales figures on car-model basis for January to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association.
Feb. 7 (Tues)
-- Household spending data for December, whole of 2022 to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
-- Hiroshima District Court to hand down ruling on lawsuit filed by 28 children of Hiroshima atomic bomb survivors seeking compensation from the state for failing to provide support.
Feb. 8 (Wed)
-- Results of “economy watchers” survey fo...