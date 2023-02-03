Nikkei ends at 7-week high on strong tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index finished at a seven-week high Friday led by tech shares, but the upside was limited by caution ahead of U.S. employment data due out later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 107.41 points, or 0.39 percent, from Thursday at 27,509.46, its highest close since Dec. 16. The broader Topix index finished 5.09 points, or 0.26 percent, higher at 1,970.26.

Gainers included precision instrument, electric appliance, and securities house shares.