Young gen. hit more by inflation, “excess” savings no savior: Japan

Rising prices are hurting Japanese consumers, especially young people, and around 64 trillion yen ($498 billion) in excess savings accumulated over the COVID-19 pandemic years have done little to support consumption, the Cabinet Office said Friday.

The recent bout of inflation, accelerating twice as fast as the Bank of Japan’s 2 percent target, is largely due to higher costs, the office said in its annual economic report, adding that the time is not ripe to change accommodative monetary policy as support from robust wage growth is still lacking.

Inflation at home and recession fears about the ...