Geisha wanted to bring tourists, tradition to famous hot spring city

Newsfrom Japan

The famed hot spring city of Gero is continuing its program of hiring a woman to work at city hall while training as a “maiko,” or apprentice geisha, in a bid to revive the iconic Japanese tradition and drum up tourism.

The hire, the second of its type in the unique local government project, is expected to work as a civil servant while learning dancing, singing and musical instruments for a maximum of three years.

In the 1970s, the city in the central prefecture of Gifu had more than 200 geishas and apprentices. But that number has declined, leaving only three at present, including Marika Take...