Japan PM Kishida hints at sacking aide over anti-LGBT comments

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated Saturday that he would sack a close aide whose discriminatory remarks against sexual minorities came to light the previous day.

Kishida, who has recently struck a cautious note about legally recognizing same-sex marriage, told reporters that the comments by Masayoshi Arai, who serves as one of his executive secretaries, “cannot but force” the Cabinet to consider his future.

Arai, an elite bureaucrat from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said during an off-the-record conversation with reporters at the prime minister’s office that he wo...