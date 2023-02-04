Baseball: Ohtani to start 1 game for Angels before joining WBC team

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani will likely miss Samurai Japan's World Baseball Classic training camp, Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin suggested Friday. "He's going to spend some time with us early in the spring and actually even make a start before he heads over to Japan with his team," Nevin said on an MLB Network radio program. The Angels are scheduled to play their first preseason game on Feb. 25 against the Seattle Mariners in Peoria, Arizona, while Japan's national team will train in Miyazaki from Feb. 17 to Feb. 27. "I'm really looking forward to the opportunities they're going to be a...