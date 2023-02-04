Tennis: Japan takes 2-0 lead over Poland in Davis Cup playoff

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshihito Nishioka and Taro Daniel gave Japan a commanding 2-0 lead in its Davis Cup World Group I playoff tie against Poland on Saturday, cruising to straight-sets wins in their opening singles rubbers. Nishioka dominated Daniel Michalski 6-3, 6-2 before Daniel saw off Kacper Zuk 6-3, 6-4 at Bourbon Beans Dome in Miki, Hyogo Prefecture. Coming off his career-best Grand Slam result at January's Australian Open, where he reached the last 16, world No. 33 Nishioka took just 71 minutes to dispatch No. 273 Michalski. The 108th-ranked Daniel needed only 70 minutes to wrap up the second rubber again...