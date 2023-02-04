Football: Marinos goalkeeper Takaoka to join Vancouver in MLS

Newsfrom Japan

Yohei Takaoka, the first-choice goalkeeper of J-League champions Yokohama F Marinos, is set to join Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps FC, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The 26-year-old Takaoka played all 34 league matches in Marinos’ title-winning campaign last year and was named in the J-League Best XI for the first time in his career.

The 2023 season for North America’s MLS begins in late February.

“Takaoka leaves the team on Feb. 4 for talks on a planned transfer to an overseas club and related preparations,” Marinos said in a press release the same day.

