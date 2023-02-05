Baseball: Ohtani to skip WBC camp, Angels hopeful of keeping star

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani will make one preseason Cactus League start for the Los Angeles Angels before heading to Japan on March 1 for the World Baseball Classic, Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Saturday.

Ohtani will therefore not join the Japanese national team in Miyazaki for its Feb. 17-27 training camp in preparation for its WBC campaign starting March 9 against China at Tokyo Dome.

The two-way star will not be under any restrictions as a starting pitcher or batter at the WBC, according to Minasian, who also expressed confidence the Angels can sign him to a new deal when he enters free age...