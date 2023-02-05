Football: Mitoma repays manager’s trust with late winner

Newsfrom Japan

Even with Kaoru Mitoma not at his best, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi stuck with the Japan winger and he delivered a late winner in a 1-0 home victory Saturday over Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

After Mitoma netted a memorable game-sealing goal late Sunday against Liverpool in the FA Cup, Brighton struggled to break down a stubborn Bournemouth, but with the 25-year-old having scored in two straight games, the Brighton manager kept the faith.

“He has fantastic natural quality,” De Zerbi said. “I think today he didn’t play a fantastic game like against Liverpool or Leicester, bu...