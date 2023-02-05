Tennis: Japanese doubles pair clinches Davis Cup tie against Poland

Newsfrom Japan

Doubles pair Ben McLachlan and Yosuke Watanuki secured victory for Japan in its Davis Cup World Group I playoff against Poland on Sunday, beating Lukasz Kubot and Jan Zielinski 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(2) to take a decisive 3-0 lead in the best-of-five tie. Japan came into the third rubber in a commanding position thanks to singles wins by Yoshihito Nishioka and Taro Daniel the previous day at Bourbon Beans Dome in Miki, Hyogo Prefecture. The Polish duo claimed the first set after winning a break point to go up 3-2. McLachlan and Watanuki leveled the contest in the second set and eventually ran away with...