Football: Former Japan star Kagawa buoyant upon Cerezo return

Former Japan, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United star Shinji Kagawa on Sunday promised to deliver upon his J-League return after sealing his recent move back to his first club, Cerezo Osaka. The playmaker joined Cerezo in 2006 and is back in the J-League for the first time since departing for Dortmund in the summer of 2010, having left Sint-Truiden in Belgium this winter. "I have a strong desire to develop more. I will show what I currently have on the pitch," said Kagawa, who will be wearing the same No. 8 he sported in his first Cerezo stint. The 33-year-old, who wore No. 10 for Japan a...